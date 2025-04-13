DEALS: Tax Day treats, Easter events, legal clinics and more Valley discounts

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, April 14-20.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Grimaldi’s Pizzeria : Customers can enjoy $10.40 off their purchase of $30 or more on April 15 (Tax Day).

STK Steakhouse : On Tuesday, April 15, guests can unwind after filing their taxes with $10.40 signature cocktails from 2:30 -11 p.m.

Fazoli's is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal on their classic Baked Spaghetti on April 15 with code TAX25 at participating locations.

is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal on their classic Baked Spaghetti on April 15 with code TAX25 at participating locations. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. Burger chain Fatburger is offering its Baby Fat burger for $5.99 through June 30 via www.fatburger.com with code BABYFAT5, or in-store at participating locations.

Twin Peaks: For Lent, from March 7-April 18, get Fish and Chips and a drink starting at $10 at participating locations.

Del Taco : Enjoy a limited-time Lent-friendly seafood menu from Feb. 21-April 18. Del Taco is also celebrating Fish Fridays by offering guests $2 off any size Fish Taco Meal every Friday through April 18. Anyone can redeem this digital-exclusive offer by ordering online or through the Del Taco Rewards app—just add any size "Fish Friday Meal Deal" to the cart to apply the discount.

Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill not only makes their chips from scratch daily, but they also go above and beyond with their unique "Chips for Charity" program. Customers can enjoy unlimited tortilla chips and salsa for just $5 with a portion of the proceeds going to a different charity each month.

not only makes their chips from scratch daily, but they also go above and beyond with their unique “Chips for Charity” program. Customers can enjoy unlimited tortilla chips and salsa for just $5 with a portion of the proceeds going to a different charity each month. Peter Piper Pizza : For under $25, guests can purchase the Dinner & Play Value deal, which includes a large one-topping pizza, four drinks and 50 game points (one point per play), at participating locations only. The deal is valid all day, every day.

: For under $25, guests can purchase the Dinner & Play Value deal, which includes a large one-topping pizza, four drinks and 50 game points (one point per play), at participating locations only. The deal is valid all day, every day. The Italian Daughter: Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100), and more.

Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100), and more. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. HALO Animal Rescue : Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here.

: Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Unwind midweek with 50% off all wine bottles every Wednesday at Kasai Japanese Steakhouse.

Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Phoenix Art Museum: All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID required.

Things to do



Free Legal Information Clinic : The Law Library Resource Center, part of the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County, is hosting free Legal Information and Navigation Clinics (LINC) at public libraries around the Valley. The clinics are open to any member of the public who needs assistance in navigating the court system. While there, members of the public can receive help in English and Spanish with court forms such as divorce, paternity, child support, guardianship and more. This week’s event is April 15 from 12- 2 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Library, 3635 West Baseline Rd., in Phoenix.

: The Law Library Resource Center, part of the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County, is hosting free Legal Information and Navigation Clinics (LINC) at public libraries around the Valley. The clinics are open to any member of the public who needs assistance in navigating the court system. While there, members of the public can receive help in English and Spanish with court forms such as divorce, paternity, child support, guardianship and more. This week’s event is April 15 from 12- 2 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Library, 3635 West Baseline Rd., in Phoenix. The Easter Eggstravaganza is coming to Downtown Mesa on Saturday, April 19th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a FREE day of egg-citing family fun and celebration at a new location, The Plaza at Mesa City Center, located at 56 E. Main Street in Downtown Mesa!

is coming to Downtown Mesa on Saturday, April 19th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a FREE day of egg-citing family fun and celebration at a new location, The Plaza at Mesa City Center, located at 56 E. Main Street in Downtown Mesa! Scottsdale Quarter’s Hide & Peep Scavenger Hunt : Search for colorful eggs hidden throughout The Quarter to unlock the secret location to a bag full of treats. After the egg hunt, kids can dance to music and visit our artists for face painting and some balloon-twisting fun. Don’t forget to snap a pic with the Easter Bunny, who’ll be hopping around The Quarter. Tickets are only required to secure a bag for children participating in the egg hunt. Event attendance is free.

: Search for colorful eggs hidden throughout The Quarter to unlock the secret location to a bag full of treats. After the egg hunt, kids can dance to music and visit our artists for face painting and some balloon-twisting fun. Don’t forget to snap a pic with the Easter Bunny, who’ll be hopping around The Quarter. Tickets are only required to secure a bag for children participating in the egg hunt. Event attendance is free. Glendale Parks and Recreation Department is hosting fun events and activities at various parks around the city in April. There will be everything from chess sets to LEGOs, flag football to corn hole, and large games to sports equipment. See the full schedule and learn more here.

Rec on Wheels

is hosting fun events and activities at various parks around the city in April. There will be everything from chess sets to LEGOs, flag football to corn hole, and large games to sports equipment. See the full schedule and learn more here. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Easter Bunny photos : Get free pictures with the Easter Bunny from April 12-20. Families are encouraged to make a free booking online to join the Easter Express line and will receive a FREE, studio-quality 4x6 color photo. Photo package upgrades will also be available. After visiting the Easter Bunny, families will receive a free Bass Easter Egg with prize, while supplies last.

: Get free pictures with the Easter Bunny from April 12-20. Families are encouraged to make a free booking online to join the Easter Express line and will receive a FREE, studio-quality 4x6 color photo. Photo package upgrades will also be available. After visiting the Easter Bunny, families will receive a free Bass Easter Egg with prize, while supplies last. Easter Bunny Hop & Free Photos at Desert Ridge Marketplace is offering a chance for a free photo with the Easter Bunny on Friday, April 18, from 5:30-7 p.m.

at is offering a chance for a free photo with the Easter Bunny on Friday, April 18, from 5:30-7 p.m. Arizona Snowbowl is giving skiers a head start on next season! Anyone who purchases a 2025–2026 season pass right now can start using it immediately, gaining access to the slopes for the rest of this spring, too. Passes purchased now will be good through April 2026.

is giving skiers a head start on next season! Anyone who purchases a 2025–2026 season pass right now can start using it immediately, gaining access to the slopes for the rest of this spring, too. Passes purchased now will be good through April 2026. Dave & Buster's Tempe: For just $19.99, you can enjoy a delicious entrée, any fountain drink, and a $10 Power Card!

For just $19.99, you can enjoy a delicious entrée, any fountain drink, and a $10 Power Card! Main Event is offering an exclusive limited-time “All You Can Play” deal for $14.99 per person, plus a complimentary $10 Fun Card; allowing families to play for just $4.99 per person. Guests can take advantage of this offer and enjoy unlimited access to more than 140 interactive games and activities, including laser tag, bowling, arcade games, mini golf, immersive virtual reality experiences, and much more – all under one roof.

Get ready to level up your mini golf game! From Monday through Thursday, all day, enjoy 50% off your second game at Puttshack .

. Revel Surf: Every Saturday (Feb 22- April 26) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beach Farmers Market at Revel Surf, shop fresh, local goods and enjoy the vibrant market atmosphere. Plus, for a limited time, get an exclusive Buy One, Get One Free Beach Pass—available only during the market!

Every Saturday (Feb 22- April 26) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beach Farmers Market at Revel Surf, shop fresh, local goods and enjoy the vibrant market atmosphere. Plus, for a limited time, get an exclusive Buy One, Get One Free Beach Pass—available only during the market! Phoenix Art Museum : Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students.

: Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students. The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is offering free admission on Wednesdays to its current exhibit, Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey Through the Holocaust.

is offering free admission on Wednesdays to its current exhibit, Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey Through the Holocaust. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.

in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free. Every month, Chicken N' Pickle offers a free adaptive pickleball class to those with physical and mental disabilities. The class includes wheelchairs, pickleball equipment, and assisted help for those looking to participate in this trending sport.

