DEALS: Pet adoptions, take-out meals, holiday films and more Valley discounts

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Dec. 9-15.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



El Pollo Loco: Rewards members can get more than $100 in savings through December 15 under the 12 Days of Pollo promotion.

Rewards members can get more than $100 in savings through December 15 under the 12 Days of Pollo promotion. Noodles & Company: Throughout December, guests who spend $15 can get a limited-edition holiday dessert for $1.

Throughout December, guests who spend $15 can get a limited-edition holiday dessert for $1. Waymo deal to and from Tempe Marketplace : Through Dec. 27, Waymo will offer Tempe Marketplace shoppers 25% off their first two rides when you take a Waymo to or from the property for the holiday season. Use code TEMPE25 to claim.

: Through Dec. 27, Waymo will offer Tempe Marketplace shoppers 25% off their first two rides when you take a Waymo to or from the property for the holiday season. Use code TEMPE25 to claim. PODS : Through Dec. 9, get 25% off local delivery and redelivery/final pick-up fees, plus your first month’s rental with promo code “GIFT25” on the PODS website.

: Through Dec. 9, get 25% off local delivery and redelivery/final pick-up fees, plus your first month’s rental with promo code “GIFT25” on the PODS website. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Through the end of the year, El Pollo Loco is offering 2 for $5 tacos every Tuesday (with the option to add chips, salsa and a drink for $2.50 extra). Loco Rewards Members can get 3 tacos for $5!

is offering 2 for $5 tacos every Tuesday (with the option to add chips, salsa and a drink for $2.50 extra). Loco Rewards Members can get 3 tacos for $5! Kona Grill : Get all-you-can-eat traditional sushi rolls on Sushi Sundays. Adults are $39 and kids are $19, or you can upgrade to specialty rolls for $10 more. It includes miso soup and seaweed salad. The deal is dine-in only, every Sunday from 3 p.m. to close, at its Desert Ridge and Gilbert locations.

: Get all-you-can-eat traditional sushi rolls on Sushi Sundays. Adults are $39 and kids are $19, or you can upgrade to specialty rolls for $10 more. It includes miso soup and seaweed salad. The deal is dine-in only, every Sunday from 3 p.m. to close, at its Desert Ridge and Gilbert locations. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

Harkins Theatres released its annual Loyalty Cup on Nov. 8. Get the cup (with a free first drink fill) for $7.75, and then bring it back for $3 drink refills. The cups are available online and at all locations.

released its annual Loyalty Cup on Nov. 8. Get the cup (with a free first drink fill) for $7.75, and then bring it back for $3 drink refills. The cups are available online and at all locations. Duck Donuts : Get a medium Lemonade Refresher with any donut for just $5 from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of the year.

: Get a medium Lemonade Refresher with any donut for just $5 from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of the year. Every football Sunday, Shake Shack is offering a free Chicken Shack sandwich! To get a FREE Chicken Shack: place a minimum $10 Shake Shack order via kiosk in-Shack or via the Shake Shack app or website for delivery or pick-up and enter promo code CHICKENSUNDAY. Limit one free sandwich per order. The deal is valid through Dec. 15.

is offering a free Chicken Shack sandwich! To get a FREE Chicken Shack: place a minimum $10 Shake Shack order via kiosk in-Shack or via the Shake Shack app or website for delivery or pick-up and enter promo code CHICKENSUNDAY. Limit one free sandwich per order. The deal is valid through Dec. 15. ATL Wings: On game days when Arizona collegiate teams and the Arizona Cardinals play at their home stadiums, ATL Wings fans will receive six free wings with the purchase of every dozen wings. This special is available at all statewide ATL Wings locations and by using the All The Luv Wings App.

On game days when Arizona collegiate teams and the Arizona Cardinals play at their home stadiums, ATL Wings fans will receive six free wings with the purchase of every dozen wings. This special is available at all statewide ATL Wings locations and by using the All The Luv Wings App. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering a limited-time-only deal— Slices ASAP. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, guests can get a slice of Grimaldi’s famous pizza, a soda, and side salad for only $10.99. Guests can also opt for a slice and soda for only $7.49. One slice is only $4.

is offering a limited-time-only deal— Slices ASAP. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, guests can get a slice of Grimaldi’s famous pizza, a soda, and side salad for only $10.99. Guests can also opt for a slice and soda for only $7.49. One slice is only $4. Hamburguesas Y Cervezas offers $12 lunch specials every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Urban Agave : Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 3-6 p.m.

: Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 3-6 p.m. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

STK Steakhouse : From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks.

: From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks. Kona Grill : From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9.

: From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9. Free pet microchips are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here.

are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here. Big’s American Bar & Grill is introducing new daily specials and happy hour offerings, like $2 sliders and sides on Mondays, $2 street tacos on Tuesdays, $10 for 10 wings on Wednesdays, $9 ribs and fries on Thursdays, and more.

Do you have any smart ways to save money or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.

Holiday and gift card deals:



Urban Agave is offering a gift card special this season! Buy a $100 gift card and get an additional $20 to use on your next visit.

is offering a gift card special this season! Buy a $100 gift card and get an additional $20 to use on your next visit. At Kona Grill , when you purchase a $100 gift card, receive an additional $25, or when you purchase a $50 gift card, receive an additional $10.

, when you purchase a $100 gift card, receive an additional $25, or when you purchase a $50 gift card, receive an additional $10. At STK , when you purchase a $100 gift card, receive an additional $25, or when you purchase $50 gift card, receive an additional $10.

, when you purchase a $100 gift card, receive an additional $25, or when you purchase $50 gift card, receive an additional $10. During Thai Chili 2go ’s gift card sale, those who purchase a $30 gift card will receive a $5 bonus gift card for free, those who purchase a $100 gift card will receive a $20 bonus gift card for free and those who purchase a $200 gift card will receive a $45 bonus gift card for free! (Promo is available from Friday, Nov. 15 through Tuesday, Dec. 31.)

’s gift card sale, those who purchase a $30 gift card will receive a $5 bonus gift card for free, those who purchase a $100 gift card will receive a $20 bonus gift card for free and those who purchase a $200 gift card will receive a $45 bonus gift card for free! (Promo is available from Friday, Nov. 15 through Tuesday, Dec. 31.) Del Taco : Buy $25 in gift cards in-store and get a $5 voucher for a purchase in January, or buy $40 in eGift cards online and get a $10 credit for your next app or online order in January. (Deal valid from Nov. 21-Dec. 26)

: Buy $25 in gift cards in-store and get a $5 voucher for a purchase in January, or buy $40 in eGift cards online and get a $10 credit for your next app or online order in January. (Deal valid from Nov. 21-Dec. 26) Grimaldi’s Pizzeria : Through Dec. 31, when you buy $50 in gift cards, you will receive a $10 bonus card that will be valid from Jan. 1 through March 31 of 2025.

: Through Dec. 31, when you buy $50 in gift cards, you will receive a $10 bonus card that will be valid from Jan. 1 through March 31 of 2025. Roaring Fork : For every $100 spent on gift cards, dining patrons will receive a complimentary $20 bonus card to enjoy. The bonus cards will be offered through December 31 .

: For every $100 spent on gift cards, dining patrons will receive a complimentary $20 bonus card to enjoy. The bonus cards will be offered through December 31 Hash Kitchen: Now through the end of December, buy a $100 gift card and get a $20 bonus card to use on your next visit.

Now through the end of December, buy a $100 gift card and get a $20 bonus card to use on your next visit. The Sicilian Butcher : Now through the end of December, buy a $100 gift card will receive a $20 bonus gift card.

: Now through the end of December, buy a $100 gift card will receive a $20 bonus gift card. Dunkin’: Now through Dec. 15, if you donate a toy (new and unwrapped) to a toy drive benefiting Phoenix Children’s Foundation at one of 11 participating Dunkin’ locations in the Phoenix area, you can get a medium hot or iced coffee for $1. Locations are: 20229 N 67th Ave, Suite C5, Glendale, AZ 85308 5795 W Bell Rd, Suite 4, Glendale, AZ 85308 7507 W Rose Garden Ln, Suite 101, Glendale, AZ 85308 2105 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210 24786 N 67th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85383 4130 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018 2322 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 2420 W Bethany Home Rd, Suite 129, Phoenix, AZ 85015 1931 W Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021 2345 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 1335 W University Dr, Suite 11, Tempe, AZ 85281



Deals for teachers, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

Check out even more deals and ways to save with the ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Things to do



Harkins Holiday Series: Enjoy holiday favorites at the theatre for just $5 each in December. From Dec. 13-15, see The Polar Express and A Christmas Story. Elf and Christmas Vacation are showing from Dec. 20-22. Tickets are available now at Harkins.com.

Enjoy holiday favorites at the theatre for just $5 each in December. From Dec. 13-15, see The Polar Express and A Christmas Story. Elf and Christmas Vacation are showing from Dec. 20-22. Tickets are available now at Harkins.com. Free photos with Santa at Tempe Marketplace : On Dec. 15 from 1-3 p.m., go to The District at Tempe Marketplace to get free professional pictures with Santa.

: On Dec. 15 from 1-3 p.m., go to The District at Tempe Marketplace to get free professional pictures with Santa. Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops : Through Dec. 24, get free photos with Santa with or without reservations (first come, first served), and enjoy other free holiday activities and giveaways throughout the season.

: Through Dec. 24, get free photos with Santa with or without reservations (first come, first served), and enjoy other free holiday activities and giveaways throughout the season. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.

in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free. Every month, Chicken N' Pickle offers a free adaptive pickleball class to those with physical and mental disabilities. The class includes wheelchairs, pickleball equipment, and assisted help for those looking to participate in this trending sport.

Videos in the player above highlight local things to do and other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!