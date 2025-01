DEALS: Barrett-Jackson specials, free State Park entry, films, and more Valley discounts

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Jan. 20-26.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



From Jan. 15-21, MyPanera members who try an Asiago Bagel Stack will receive a reward for a FREE bagel to enjoy on their next visit. Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey : Sandfish will be offering a 25% discount to guests who show their Barrett Jackson ticket from January 18-26. Discount not valid on alcohol.

: Sandfish will be offering a 25% discount to guests who show their Barrett Jackson ticket from January 18-26. Discount not valid on alcohol. The Sicilian Butcher : Get a FREE happy hour bruschetta with the purchase of your entrée when you present your Barrett Jackson ticket from January 18-26.

: Get a FREE happy hour bruschetta with the purchase of your entrée when you present your Barrett Jackson ticket from January 18-26. Angie’s Prime Grill: Get $4.99 Fresh Cut Salads throughout the months of January and February.

Get $4.99 Fresh Cut Salads throughout the months of January and February. The Nest Prep : Spend less time in the kitchen with premade meals! You can get a 20% discount as a new customer through Feb. 1, 2025, using the online code “NEWYEARNEWBABY”.

: Spend less time in the kitchen with premade meals! You can get a 20% discount as a new customer through Feb. 1, 2025, using the online code “NEWYEARNEWBABY”. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria : Every Tuesday, guests 21+ can enjoy half-off glasses and bottles of wine, as well as glasses of sangria at participating locations. This offer is available for dine-in only.

: Every Tuesday, guests 21+ can enjoy half-off glasses and bottles of wine, as well as glasses of sangria at participating locations. This offer is available for dine-in only. The Italian Daughter: Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100) and more.

Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100) and more. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Kona Grill : Get all-you-can-eat traditional sushi rolls on Sushi Sundays. Adults are $39 and kids are $19, or you can upgrade to specialty rolls for $10 more. It includes miso soup and seaweed salad. The deal is dine-in only, every Sunday from 3 p.m. to close, at its Desert Ridge and Gilbert locations.

: Get all-you-can-eat traditional sushi rolls on Sushi Sundays. Adults are $39 and kids are $19, or you can upgrade to specialty rolls for $10 more. It includes miso soup and seaweed salad. The deal is dine-in only, every Sunday from 3 p.m. to close, at its Desert Ridge and Gilbert locations. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

Hamburguesas Y Cervezas offers $12 lunch specials every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Urban Agave : Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 3-6 p.m.

: Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 3-6 p.m. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

STK Steakhouse : From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks.

: From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks. Kona Grill : From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9.

: From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9. Big’s American Bar & Grill is introducing new daily specials and happy hour offerings, like $2 sliders and sides on Mondays, $2 street tacos on Tuesdays, $10 for 10 wings on Wednesdays, $9 ribs and fries on Thursdays, and more.

Deals for teachers, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

Things to do



Free motorcycle safety class through Chandler Police Department: On Jan. 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., learn how to more safely operate a motorcycle and get safe-riding tips. The free event is held at the Chandler Public Safety Training Center at 3550 S. Dobson Rd. Sign up here.

through Chandler Police Department: On Jan. 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., learn how to more safely operate a motorcycle and get safe-riding tips. The free event is held at the Chandler Public Safety Training Center at 3550 S. Dobson Rd. Sign up here. Free State Park admission : On Jan. 20, in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, all Arizonans can get free entry into Arizona State Parks. You must show your state ID at park entrances to get free admission.

: On Jan. 20, in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, all Arizonans can get free entry into Arizona State Parks. You must show your state ID at park entrances to get free admission. Through January 31, visitors will receive 20% off when purchasing four or more tickets to the Museum of Illusions .

. Movies at the Boardwalk : On Jan. 25 from 5-8 p.m., enjoy a free movie screening of Disney's “Wish” at the Arizona Boardwalk. There will be music, games, prizes, meet-and-greets, art projects and more. Come early to claim your spot and bring folding chairs/blankets!

: On Jan. 25 from 5-8 p.m., enjoy a free movie screening of Disney's “Wish” at the Arizona Boardwalk. There will be music, games, prizes, meet-and-greets, art projects and more. Come early to claim your spot and bring folding chairs/blankets! Puttshack is offering half off a second game all day Monday through Thursday! Book online for your next visit here.

is offering half off a second game all day Monday through Thursday! Book online for your next visit here. Urban Farm's Fruit Tree Master Class, (valued at $1,299), is now free! The educational class walks you step-by-step through the secrets of growing healthy fruit trees in Arizona that can produce hundreds of pounds of fruit every year. For more information, visit Fruit Tree Root Camp: Basic training for backyard orchardists.

(valued at $1,299), is now free! The educational class walks you step-by-step through the secrets of growing healthy fruit trees in Arizona that can produce hundreds of pounds of fruit every year. For more information, visit Fruit Tree Root Camp: Basic training for backyard orchardists. The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is offering free admission on Wednesdays to its current exhibit Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey Through the Holocaust.

is offering free admission on Wednesdays to its current exhibit Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey Through the Holocaust. Cyber Quest Arcade at Arizona Boardwalk : Buy a $25 Club Card (or reload) and get $15 of bonus play. The offer is valid through January with CODE: AZBWNEWYEAR25Get15.

: Buy a $25 Club Card (or reload) and get $15 of bonus play. The offer is valid through January with CODE: AZBWNEWYEAR25Get15. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.

in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free. Every month, Chicken N' Pickle offers a free adaptive pickleball class to those with physical and mental disabilities. The class includes wheelchairs, pickleball equipment, and assisted help for those looking to participate in this trending sport.



