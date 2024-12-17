Christmas meals for those in need in the Valley

PHOENIX — Valley organizations are providing holiday meals for those in need around the Valley.

Know of other organizations serving Christmas or holiday dinners this season? Send us an email at share@abc15.com.

St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas Dinner

St. Vincent de Paul is serving thousands of meals this Christmas to make sure no one goes hungry on the holiday.

Guests will enjoy glazed ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, and pie for dessert.

Meal service will take place at the following times and locations on Dec. 25, 2024:



Phoenix Dining Room (1075 W. Jackson St., Phoenix) - 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. **This will be a Champions for the Homeless Christmas event that will feature NFL players serving meals, live music, gift certificates, clothing and more.

Mesa Dining Room (49 W. Broadway Rd., Mesa) - 9:30-11:30 a.m.

El Mirage (14013 N Verbena St., El Mirage) - 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Dinner



Phoenix Convention Center South Building (386 E. Washington St., Phoenix)

Doors open at 9:30 a.m., food service from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An outdoor serving area will be available at 11:30 am for guests with pets on leashes, so owners and pets can stay together. Pet food and supplies are available while supplies last.

Need a ride? Call 2-1-1

In addition to dinner, guests will enjoy free haircuts and nail service, family photos and photos with Santa, big screen TV, live music, children’s craft corner, beverages, opportunities for prayer, and more.

Only leashed service animals are permitted inside the event. No regular pets will be allowed inside the facility.

