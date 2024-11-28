Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy sales to check out

If you have someone on your holiday shopping list who is hoping to get toys this year, the time to start shopping is now! That's according to the experts at The Toy Insider.

"There's actually a week, one fewer week between Christmas and Thanksgiving this year. So, that sale window is a little shorter. So, I'm seeing that retailers are starting a lot earlier on those sales. They're also extending them to last a lot longer. So, instead of ending on Cyber Monday, some of those deals are really rolling into December, and then newer deals are going to come out for those last-minute shoppers at the end of December," Ali Mierzejewski, the Editor in Chief of The Toy Insider, explained.

Here are some of the best toy deals they have found for this Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Crayola Ultimate Light Board - $17.49 or less on Amazon from November 21 to December 2. Normally $25. Find it here.



- $17.49 or less on Amazon from November 21 to December 2. Normally $25. Find it here. Club Mocchi Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mega Plush - 20-50% off all Club Mocchi - Mocchi at Best Buy for Black Friday & Cyber Monday. Normal price $14.99. Find it here.



- 20-50% off all Club Mocchi - Mocchi at Best Buy for Black Friday & Cyber Monday. Normal price $14.99. Find it here. Tile Town Magnetic Tile playset - up to 30% off at Amazon from November 21 to December 2 or while supplies last. Normal price ranges from $29.99-99.99, depending on the set. Find it here.



- up to 30% off at Amazon from November 21 to December 2 or while supplies last. Normal price ranges from $29.99-99.99, depending on the set. Find it here. Sesame Street 10-inch Balance Bike - 20% off on Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Normal price is $74.99. Find it here.



