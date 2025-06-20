Two dead, one hurt after apparent murder-suicide in Sun City

SUN CITY, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide late Thursday night that left two people in Sun City dead and another hurt.

Deputies were called to a home near 99th Avenue and Bell Road around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman who was dead and a man with serious injuries.

A third person was also located at the scene with a gunshot wound, believed to have been self-inflicted. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say this situation is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

No further details have been provided.