UHSD Board reorganizes after sexual harassment investigation

TOLLESON, AZ — The Tolleson Union High School Governing Board reorganized on Wednesday. The Board President Dr. Elda Luna-Najera is now just a board member. This change comes after sexual harassment claims were made against Luna-Najera by Tolleson Supt. Jeremy Calles in August.

"We waited for the investigation to be over," said a member of the Tolleson Union Education Association. "It's now over. You need to resign."

Two members from the association called for Luna-Najera's resignation at Wednesday's Governing Board meeting.

"I'm not sure if you read the same statement I read," said Luna-Najera in response. "The word consensual was in there."

After an investigation into the complaint, ABC15 received a statement from the Governing Board:

“We’ve concluded the investigation, and we would like to share with the school community and stakeholders our findings and conclusions. There was a sexual relationship between the Superintendent and the Governing Board President. Dr. Luna-Najera holds a powerful position on this Board, and she is often able to determine the result of contested issues placed before the Board. In light of her role as a Board member, and especially in light of her powerful position, it was inappropriate for her to engage in a relationship with Superintendent Calles, even if that relationship was fully consensual between the two individuals. While it was inappropriate for both parties to engage in the relationship they shared, Dr. Luna-Najera’s role in that relationship was considerably more egregious due to power that she held, and still holds, over Superintendent Calles. Furthermore, the evidence suggests that Dr. Luna-Najera pursued a physical relationship with Mr. Calles even after he made some effort to discourage her advances.

To our school community and stakeholders. Thank you for trusting us to conduct this investigation and for your patience in waiting for this conclusion. Our board is committed to ensuring trust and transparency in communication with the school community and stakeholders.

In the meantime, we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our utmost priority. We are committed to fostering a culture of respect and accountability within our district. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every member of our community feels safe, valued, and heard. As part of this, I am requesting a future agenda item on re-organization in response to these conclusions."

"I disagree with the board's press release and the conclusion of the investigation," said Luna-Najera after the meeting.

She only read a statement and did not answer many questions, including if she was considering resigning or what she disagreed with.

Supt. Calles, with his wife beside him, told ABC15 he has seen a redacted summary of the report and also disagrees with the board's statement.

"The report when it comes out will show you there was nothing consensual taking place," said Supt. Calles.

He told us he believes Luna-Najera should resign, but he's staying.

"I'm hoping we can get past this soon," said Supt. Calles. "I still intend to be the leader of this district."

"We worked to handle this by the book, as best as possible," said new Governing Board Vice President Steven Chapman.

Chapman told ABC15, right now, there's no plan for the public to see the findings of the final report. ABC15 also asked if he believed Luna-Najera should resign.

"I think it's a fair call for the situation that she step aside," said Chapman.

But he said that the decision is not up to them, but rather the community or Luna-Najera.

ABC15 does not have a copy of the report or a summary but will be requesting more information about the investigation.

Supt. Calles said he and his legal team are considering filing a defamation lawsuit in response to how the Governing Board has handled the statements released throughout this situation.