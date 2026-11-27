SURPRISE, AZ — Hundreds of West Valley residents gathered for a Thanksgiving meal in Tolleson, continuing a community tradition that has brought families, students and volunteers together for more than four decades.

The Tolleson Union High School District's annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner has become a holiday staple, offering residents a chance to enjoy a traditional meal while connecting with neighbors and celebrating the season.

For Javier Garcia Ramos, the event is a family tradition that stretches back generations.

"My mom, my grandmother ... volunteered years and years at this event, so we continue coming back," Garcia Ramos said.

The dinner has been held for more than 40 years, with generations of Tolleson families returning each Thanksgiving.

Steven Chapman, president of the Tolleson Union High School District Governing Board, said the event reflects the community's longstanding commitment to bringing people together.

"It's just about tradition, history, coming together as a community," Chapman said. "This was founded by some of our former administrators and community members like back in the day."

The event relies heavily on volunteers, including students who help prepare, serve and distribute meals to attendees.

Among them are members of the district's Junior ROTC program, who spend part of their Thanksgiving holiday giving back to the community.

"It's been fun so far. I've interacted with so many people," said student Mia Berrelleza.

For Berrelleza, volunteering provides an opportunity to meet new people while helping families enjoy the holiday.

"I feel like volunteering helps me get myself out there and socialize more and help out people," she said.

The event has continued to draw large crowds over the years.

According to organizers, approximately 1,500 meals were served last year, highlighting the dinner's popularity and the number of residents who participate in the annual tradition.

While turkey, stuffing and other Thanksgiving favorites are a major part of the celebration, organizers say the gathering is about more than providing food.

The dinner offers a space for families, longtime residents and newcomers to connect, while giving students an opportunity to experience the importance of community service firsthand.

For Garcia Ramos, returning each year is a way to honor his family's involvement in the event while reflecting on the meaning of Thanksgiving.

"Just being grateful for the things we have in life," he said. "We're only here on Earth for a short time period, so we gotta be grateful."

As Tolleson continues to welcome new generations of residents, the Thanksgiving dinner remains a tradition connecting the community's past with its present.

For the families who attend and the volunteers who make it possible, the annual gathering serves as a reminder that Thanksgiving is about more than the food on the table. It's also about the people who share it.

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