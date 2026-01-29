New details in $2.1M Tolleson infrastructure announcement 

TOLLESON, AZ — Earlier this week, the City of Tolleson, Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari, and Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva announced a new, $2.1 million infrastructure investment from the federal government.

The money comes from the House Appropriations Committee's Community Project Funding, where members of the U.S. House and local leaders can request funding for certain projects in their districts.

Coming in Fiscal Year 2026, Tolleson will receive just over $2 million for two projects.

The first project is to finish work on a wastewater facility, known as "Wastewater Digester #4." The City will get about $1.1 million for this project as the City and West Valley continue to expand and grow in population.

The second project is just over a million dollars for what the City calls a multipurpose pathway along canals in Tolleson that will add lighting and make the pathway more accessible, even during nighttime hours when it's cooler in the summer.

"I think it represents a huge investment in the City of Tolleson with years of planning, persistence, and, of course, partnerships," said Tolleson Mayor Juan Rodriguez.

For City Manager Reyes Madrano Jr., it's also a mission that is deeply personal.

"The primary objective is to encourage wellness in our community that's aging in place," says Madrano. "Tolleson is 85% Latino, and we are subject to some health issues, primarily Diabetes."

Diabetes is something he knows a great deal about; many of his relatives - and his own parents - suffered from the condition.

"I'm 56. I'm almost my mom's age when she passed away. It was Diabetes that contributed to their cancers. I learned that after...The goal here is to encourage more people to stay active, for everyone to stay active."

Madrano hopes the new lighting will help make the path more usable at all times of day, especially during our summer months, when the only time to be outside safely and exercise is in the morning or night, when it's typically dark."

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari was on hand for the announcement. The City says her office helped get the funds for the projects during the period of time before Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva had won the special election but had not been sworn in yet, a period of time that lasted for 50 days.

Ansari worked to secure the funding for the City of Tolleson during a period when Arizona’s 7th Congressional District went without representation following the passing of Rep. Raúl Grijalva and Speaker Mike Johnson’s refusal to swear in Adelita Grijalva.

“My dad, Congressman Raúl Grijalva, fought to secure these federal investments for Tolleson, and I’m grateful to Representative Ansari for helping carry this project across the finish line,” said Rep. Grijalva in a news release. “These funds will strengthen public health and safety, improve wastewater infrastructure, and ensure Tolleson is prepared for continued growth.”