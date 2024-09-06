WATCH: Dysart Unified students start EMT program, can graduate with certification

SURPRISE, AZ — The Dysart Unified started offering an emergency medical technician (EMT) program at Valley Vista High School this school year.

Jim Grieshaber, the director of Career Technical Education with Dysart Unified, said they partnered with the City of Surprise to help provide this program as they’re also in need of more EMTs in the field.

There’s a nationwide shortage of professionals in the emergency medical services (EMS) industry. A 2022 survey by the American Ambulance Association showed a 36% turnover rate for full-time EMTs and pay can be a big factor.

However, Larry Subervi, the battalion chief over the EMS division with Surprise Fire and Medical, said the job as an EMT is fulfilling. He’s the one teaching the students the ins and outs of the EMT profession at Valley Vista High.

