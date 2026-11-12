Surprise honors fallen Navy SEAL and his Marine veteran brother for Veterans Day

SURPRISE, AZ — For many Americans, Veterans Day is a time to recognize the men and women who have served in the military. But for one Surprise mother, the holiday carries a deeply personal meaning after her son made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country.

Debbie Lee knows firsthand the cost of military service. Her son, Marc Alan Lee, became the first Navy SEAL killed in combat in Iraq in 2006. He was just 28 years old.

“We wake up every day and get to enjoy the freedoms that we do every day because of our men and women who served and sacrificed and given so much for the freedoms we enjoy every day,” Lee said.

Nearly two decades after her son's death, Lee says the grief never truly goes away.

“People often ask when did you get over it? You don’t ever get over it,” she said.

Marc's brother, Kristofer Lee, is also a military veteran, having served in the Marine Corps. He remembers his brother as someone who was committed to his mission and the people serving alongside him.

“He was part of a team over there that had some phenomenal leadership and had just a willingness to get after it over there,” Kristofer said.

This Veterans Day, the City of Surprise is recognizing both brothers through its Hometown Heroes Banner Program, which honors local military veterans and service members.

Marc and Kristofer are among 18 individuals being recognized through the program, with commemorative banners displayed around Surprise Community Park and the Surprise Regional Library.

The banners will remain on display through March, giving residents an opportunity to learn about the military service of people connected to their community.

For Kristofer, seeing his own name recognized publicly brings mixed emotions.

“It’s a little awkward for sure,” he said. “But like I said, to be part of a community that recognizes the service of our military men and women is huge.”

The program also provides an opportunity for residents to reflect on the sacrifices made by military families, including those who have lost loved ones in service.

Surprise resident and Air Force veteran Shane Peters said recognizing fallen service members is an important part of Veterans Day.

“It’s a way to celebrate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, right?” Peters said. “They’re the ones who were willing to sign that contract for our great nation.”

For the Lee family, Marc's legacy extends far beyond his military accomplishments. His death forever changed their lives, but his mother continues sharing his story as a way to honor his sacrifice and remind others of the personal cost of military service.

While Veterans Day traditionally recognizes all who have served, Lee hopes people will also remember the parents, spouses, children and siblings whose lives are shaped by that service.

“Always remember, not just the veteran, but their families as well,” she said.

As Surprise residents pass the Hometown Heroes banners in the coming months, the Lee family hopes the display serves as a reminder of the people behind the uniforms and the sacrifices that military service can demand.

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