Surprise family faces costly repairs after Kia stolen in viral social media trend

SURPRISE, AZ — A Surprise family is sharing its experience after a vehicle theft tied to the so-called "Kia Boyz" trend, a social media-fueled challenge that continues to target certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles across the country.

Kathleen Treat said the incident began in early September when her son discovered his Kia Sorento was missing from the family's driveway in the Mountain Vista Ranch neighborhood.

“Hey, mom, dad, my car’s not outside,” Treat recalled her son telling them.

The family's vehicle had been stolen overnight. Surveillance footage from a neighbor's security camera later captured the moment the SUV was driven away.

After filing a police report, the family feared the vehicle might be gone for good.

Instead, they received unexpected news just a few days later.

“My husband sends me a text at work and says they found his car,” Treat said. “And I was like, what?”

The Sorento was recovered in a church parking lot just a few blocks from the family's home.

While little was taken from inside the vehicle, Treat said the damage left behind resulted in hundreds of dollars in repair costs.

“It’s just frustrating because whoever stole it just stole it for a prank,” she said. “I didn’t know about the Kia Boyz until after this, but it was literally a social media challenge.”

The "Kia Boyz" trend gained national attention after videos circulated online demonstrating how certain Kia and Hyundai models could be stolen using simple tools.

According to Surprise police, thefts involving affected Kia and Hyundai vehicles have occurred in the community.

Vehicles considered most vulnerable include 2011 to 2021 Kia models and 2015 to 2021 Hyundai models equipped with traditional turn-key ignitions rather than push-button start systems.

In response, both automakers have released anti-theft software updates and other security improvements. However, law enforcement agencies nationwide continue to report thefts involving the targeted vehicles.

Even owners of newer models say the trend remains concerning.

Janel, a West Valley resident who owns a 2024 Kia, said she takes extra precautions despite driving a newer vehicle.

“Even if it’s parked in my own garage of the house that I own, I lock it,” she said.

Janel declined to appear on camera because she worries about becoming a target.

“Takes away from our livelihood if they are to take our car, then what are we supposed to do?” she said. “I understand kids will be kids, but stealing cars is a little bit reckless.”

Police recommend vehicle owners take several steps to reduce the risk of theft, including locking vehicles, parking inside secured garages whenever possible and using visible steering-wheel locks.

Officers also encourage owners of affected Kia and Hyundai models to check whether their vehicles qualify for manufacturer-provided software updates or anti-theft improvements.

For Treat's family, the experience was a costly reminder of how an online trend can have real-world consequences.

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