Surprise church group safely returns to U.S. after emergency evacuation from Israel

SURPRISE, AZ — Two dozen members of a Surprise church are back home after a tense and unexpected escape from Israel, where they were traveling when war involving Iran broke out more than a week ago.

Calvary Chapel FourteenSix Senior Pastor Patrick Marks and Executive Pastor Steven Long had been leading a Holy Land tour when the situation rapidly deteriorated. What began as a spiritual journey quickly shifted into a high‑stress effort to get their group to safety.

“How does it feel to be back? Well, I got to tell you that it was tense, it was a lot of stress, and I did not feel a release from that until we landed in London,” said Marks.

Long recalled the moment emergency alerts began sounding across their group.

“Everybody’s phone went off… and we’re looking at this thing, and it’s like, go shelter in place, and we’re like what?” he said.

The pastors said the reality of the conflict hit hard when air raid sirens began blaring.

“When the air raid sirens go off, and it’s not a movie, it’s the real thing, it’s going to challenge your faith a little bit. OK, a lot,” Marks said.

Their travel agency had already contacted the U.S. State Department and arranged an evacuation plan. By the next morning, the group boarded a bus headed south toward Egypt.

They crossed the border and continued under security escort, traveling nearly nine hours through the Sinai Peninsula on remote back roads.

“When he says back roads, he’s not kidding,” Marks said. “This was the middle of the Sinai. There was hardly a blade of grass out there.”

Once they reached Cairo, all 24 travelers were able to board flights home.

Despite the ordeal, the pastors say they still plan to return to Israel next year, regardless of the geopolitical climate. For now, they’re grateful for the coordination and support that helped bring them home safely.

“The list goes on and on and on,” Long said. “I think everybody had a part in it, and we thank them all tremendously.”

