SURPRISE, AZ — E-bike and e-scooter riders in Surprise will soon face stricter rules after the City Council approved a new ordinance aimed at addressing speeding, reckless riding and other safety concerns involving the increasingly popular devices.

The ordinance, which takes effect Dec. 17, establishes new speed limits, restrictions on where the devices can operate and penalties for dangerous behavior.

For some parents, these devices are not part of the household.

“I know my kids. I’m not a dumb parent,” said Surprise resident Syringa Proctor. “My kids are going to see as fast as they can go, and I don’t want to go to the hospital.”

According to Surprise police, the growing popularity of electric bicycles and scooters has raised concerns among residents, particularly about speeding on sidewalks and in areas shared with pedestrians.

Community discussions held between August and October highlighted several issues, including collisions involving the devices. However, police say speeding remains the primary concern.

“With the increased use of the e-bikes and the e-scooters here in the City of Surprise, we heard from our community that they have some concerns,” said Cmdr. Mike Robbins of the Surprise Police Department.

Under the new ordinance, e-bikes and e-scooters will be limited to 15 mph on sidewalks. Riders must also slow to 5 mph when approaching or passing pedestrians and provide an audible warning before passing.

The ordinance also establishes restrictions on where the devices can be used.

Riding e-bikes and e-scooters in city parks and on trails will be prohibited unless signs specifically allow them. The devices will also be banned from city parking structures.

Those caught operating the devices recklessly or while impaired could face a Class 1 misdemeanor, one of the most serious misdemeanor classifications under Arizona law.

Robbins said reckless riding involves behavior that puts others or their property at risk.

“Reckless operation: you have to put somebody’s safety at risk or damage of property at risk and really just exhibit behavior that would be reckless in nature with these devices,” Robbins said.

Unlike some neighboring Valley cities, Surprise's ordinance does not establish a citywide minimum age for riding e-bikes or e-scooters.

Cities such as Phoenix and Scottsdale have age restrictions for certain devices, while Surprise's new rules generally carry stricter penalties for violations.

The changes come as electric bicycles and scooters become increasingly common transportation and recreational options, particularly among younger riders.

While some residents support additional regulations, others believe the focus should be on encouraging responsible behavior rather than imposing stricter speed limits.

“I really wouldn’t care about the speed, as long as there is courtesy or like a bike lane,” Proctor said. “Hey, you can’t be on the sidewalk, but you can be on the grass area next to the sidewalk, that would be totally fine.”

For Surprise residents who regularly use e-bikes and e-scooters, the ordinance means adjusting how and where they ride.

The new rules take effect Dec. 17, giving riders several weeks to familiarize themselves with the restrictions before they become enforceable.

City officials say the goal is to reduce dangerous behavior while allowing residents to continue using the devices for recreation and transportation.

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