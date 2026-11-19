SURPRISE, AZ — A new elementary school is coming to northwest Surprise after voters approved a $71 million bond for Dysart Unified School District, providing funding to address overcrowding as thousands of new homes continue to reshape the area.

The passage of Proposition 421 will help fund construction of a new elementary school in the Asante area, where families say rapid population growth has already forced students to travel farther from home to attend school.

For parents like Cameryn Smith, the daily commute has become a major challenge.

"The 163rd is like horrible, so it takes at least 30 minutes on a good day to drive across town to the Cimarron Springs," Smith said.

Asante Preparatory Academy previously served students in kindergarten through eighth grade. However, two years ago, Dysart Unified began redirecting middle school students to Cimarron Springs Middle School to alleviate overcrowding.

According to the district, approximately 500 students living in the Asante area now attend Cimarron Springs, requiring many families to travel outside their neighborhoods.

Smith, who has children attending both schools, said she chooses to drive them rather than rely on district transportation.

"It's about an hour and a half, I would say, by the time everything's all done, like by the time I leave, drop everyone off, get back to my house, easy an hour and a half," she said.

The situation could become more challenging in the coming years.

Dysart Unified projects Asante Preparatory Academy will exceed its enrollment capacity during the 2027-28 school year, underscoring the need for additional classroom space in northwest Surprise.

Superintendent John Croteau said the bond's approval is an important step toward addressing those needs.

"They've needed this school for a while, so it is urgent that we get this done," Croteau said.

However, construction won't begin immediately.

Croteau said the district must first sell the voter-approved bonds and select a construction company before moving forward with the project.

The district has already identified several potential sites in the Asante area for the new school, which could open around the 2029-30 school year.

That timeline leaves a potential gap between when existing schools are projected to exceed capacity and when the new campus could welcome students.

Croteau said the district may have to expand its busing operations or make additional enrollment adjustments if student populations grow beyond available classroom space before the new school opens.

"We would have to continue making those choices in the next few years," Croteau said. "I think we're going to be OK in the next few years."

For some parents, the possibility of larger class sizes and continued overcrowding remains concerning.

Marissa Straka, whose children attend Asante Preparatory Academy, said she would consider moving them to another school if enrollment continues increasing.

"We are probably going to switch schools if it grew any more because I don't want that large of classes for my kids and just the chaos," Straka said.

The new elementary school is only one component of Proposition 421.

The $71 million bond will also help fund the purchase of land for a future high school in northwest Surprise, along with renovations, facility improvements and updates at existing Dysart Unified campuses.

The investments come as northwest Surprise experiences significant residential development, with new subdivisions bringing more families into an area where school capacity and transportation infrastructure are already under pressure.

While the bond's approval provides a path toward expanding educational facilities, families will still have to wait several years before the new elementary school is expected to open.

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