City of Surprise puts up temporary concrete barriers at Sarival Road curve

SURPRISE, AZ — The difference is night and day.

“I feel safe in my home now. We have something blocking so cars aren’t going to make it,” said Melissa Langohr.

Since ABC15 brought you this story on Tuesday, the city is taking major steps to make things right.

“Better late than never, I guess, I don’t know. And now, we have a — if you can take puns — a concrete solution,” said City of Surprise Vice Mayor Jack Hastings.

“To have them be as proactive as they have and really get on this issue has impressed me,” said Ryan Langohr.

The Langohrs say in the 20-plus years they have lived in Surprise, they have seen at least 18 crashes along this stretch of Sarival Road off Bell and Loop 303 in Surprise.

Three of those vehicles have crashed into their backyard wall, with one just last month – a truck pummeling through.

The homeowners decided enough was enough, painting a strong message for the City of Surprise, which city leaders got loud and clear.

Now, a concrete barrier got put up on Friday, protecting the homes along that stretch of Sarival Road.

“Eventually there will be some type of guardrail. That guardrail’s goal is going to be to deflect cars. Obviously, we want to protect the drivers too,” said Hastings.

Residents say speeding has been a big issue along that roadway. They want police to crack down.

“I’ve seen a bunch of people do wheelies or slam on their brakes right here. I’ve had multiple kids just be too scared to even cross the street,” said Rocio Francis, another concerned resident who lives nearby.

Surprise is adding about 15 police officers to their budget this year, many of whom will go to traffic enforcement.

For Melissa Langohr, who was too afraid to sleep in the master bedroom because of the crashes, these barriers will do for now.

“I slept in there last night,” she said.