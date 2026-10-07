As Surprise grows, childcare availability struggles to keep pace

SURPRISE, AZ — As the West Valley continues to grow, local leaders are looking for ways to address a challenge that many families say is making it harder to stay in the workforce: affordable childcare.

One idea now being explored is whether a portion of tax revenue generated by data centers could be used to support childcare and early childhood education programs throughout the region.

For Surprise resident Kelie Jaycox, the issue is all too familiar.

“When you do find a daycare, there's a waiting list or it's hundreds of dollars a week,” Jaycox said. “By the time the mom goes to work and pays for gas, all the things and daycare, she's not bringing home anything.”

WESTMARC, a regional economic development coalition representing West Valley communities, says childcare affordability has become more than a family issue. It's increasingly a workforce issue.

“When you look at barriers like childcare, housing and transportation, they directly impact workforce attraction and retention,” said Kimberly Jordan, executive vice president of WESTMARC.

Jordan said the challenge is being amplified by the region's rapid growth.

“These are not unique issues to the West Valley,” she said. “Our unique challenge is that we are experiencing a hyper-growth period.”

A recent report from Building Bright Futures suggests that growth in Surprise alone could create demand for childcare for roughly 1,400 additional children under age 5 by 2030 if current trends continue.

The report also found that existing childcare capacity may struggle to keep pace with future demand. According to the analysis, Surprise currently has 34 childcare centers and five group homes serving the community.

For parents, the shortage can create difficult financial decisions.

“If it's just so expensive, there is no point in me going to work,” Jaycox said. “I wouldn't have brought home any money anyway if we did daycare.”

To address the issue, WESTMARC is studying several potential solutions.

Among them are Tri-Share childcare models, which spread childcare costs among employers, families and additional funding partners. The organization is also examining housing developments that could incorporate childcare facilities on-site and be located near major employment centers.

Another idea involves leveraging economic development projects already coming to the West Valley.

Jordan said data centers, which can generate substantial tax revenue for local governments, could potentially play a role in funding community services.

“Is there opportunity to look at data centers, who produce a lot of tax revenue, and have a portion of that revenue set aside for some of these critical services as well?” Jordan said.

The discussion comes as communities across the West Valley continue to add residents, businesses and jobs at a rapid pace. While that growth brings economic opportunities, local leaders say it also increases pressure on housing, transportation and childcare systems.

For now, WESTMARC says it is working with business leaders, local governments and community organizations to identify long-term solutions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

