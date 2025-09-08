West Valley facing severe childcare shortage amid tech boom, advocates expect it to get worse

PEORIA, AZ — The West Valley is experiencing a critical childcare shortage, with only 27,000 estimated available licensed slots for 86,000 children ages zero to five, according to First Things First.

Childcare providers expect this gap to worsen as more tech companies move to the region.

The shortage indicates the West Valley is a childcare desert in the desert, where the number of providers falls far short of families' needs.

Even when parents secure a spot for their child, costs can be prohibitive, ranging from $8,500 to $13,500 annually, according to a Department of Economic Security report.

One local childcare provider is taking action, attending city council meetings across the West Valley to press elected officials for solutions.

From crisis to advocacy

When a June 10 incident locked down her childcare facility for more than five hours, Theresa Christensen, founder and CEO of Bright Beginnings daycare in Peoria, found her voice.

"My children were locked down for over five hours. My staff couldn't leave… I had to notify my parents that they had to come pick up their children. They were terrified," Christensen said.

The incident began when protesters thought they were stopping an ICE raid, but Peoria police say it was actually a drug bust.

The experience highlighted an issue for Christensen: childcare facilities aren't recognized as educational institutions, leaving them out of direct communication loops with law enforcement and crisis teams during emergencies.

Days later, Christensen went to city council to thank the Peoria Police Department, but also planted a seed for change.

"We're not recognized as educational institutions; we're recognized as businesses. And I think that that needs to be looked at a little bit harder," she told the council.

"I realized city council listens… Oh gosh, okay...if they'll listen when I say thank you, what else will they listen to?" Christensen said.

Taking the message region-wide

Since then, Christensen has become a regular at council meetings across the West Valley, advocating for childcare solutions.

"Glendale has worked hard to attract new employers and support small businesses, but when it comes to child care, it's just not enough, and it's not affordable," she told Glendale's city council in August.

A map from the Center for American Progress shows the West Valley as a hotspot where childcare providers are far fewer than families with young children need. Christensen says the shortage hits low-income families hardest.

"You can have a $90,000 a year job—but if childcare costs more than 30% of your disposable income, you're not going to work. It's a math issue," Christensen said.

She also points to the end of pandemic-era government funding that many childcare facilities relied on.

"They spent billions of dollars on us during COVID. Because they were like, Oh, God, we need you post-COVID. It was, who are you?" she said.

Building a legacy through advocacy

With decades of experience operating childcare facilities, Christensen wants to help cities better serve families.

"I'm old enough to want to leave a legacy. I'm not super, super old, but I'm old enough to want to leave a positive legacy for my children," she said.

That legacy is already taking shape on a smaller scale. Raven Elmer's children were placed at Bright Beginnings when they were in foster care. When Elmer regained custody, she kept her kids at the daycare while rebuilding her life.

"I'm able to go to interviews and not worry about bringing my children or finding a babysitter last minute. I can rely on everyone here while I go to try to better our life," Elmer said.

Christensen wants to bring this kind of support to more families by encouraging local governments to prioritize their youngest constituents.

"Just like they would plan for a hospital, they need to plan for early childhood education. That's what's missing," she said.

Officials taking notice

Christensen plans to speak at every West Valley council meeting, stressing her effort isn't about boosting her own business but expanding access to locally owned childcare.

A Peoria councilmember confirms they are listening and already exploring potential sites for new childcare facilities in the West Valley.

