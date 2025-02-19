Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

WATCH: Peoria elementary school students learning amid campus construction

A new building is being added to Lake Pleasant Elementary School and students are getting hands-on learning opportunities throughout the process.
Students learn construction in Peoria
Posted

PEORIA, AZ — A new building is being added to Lake Pleasant Elementary School and students are getting hands-on learning opportunities throughout the process.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students with interests in construction, engineering, and related fields attend weekly project meetings for this new building and learn all about the trade.

On Tuesday, ABC15 tagged along during a building inspection with students following along and learning about the big project right on their own campus.

See how these students are benefiting from the progress they're seeing in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen