WATCH: Peoria elementary school students learning amid campus construction

PEORIA, AZ — A new building is being added to Lake Pleasant Elementary School and students are getting hands-on learning opportunities throughout the process.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students with interests in construction, engineering, and related fields attend weekly project meetings for this new building and learn all about the trade.

On Tuesday, ABC15 tagged along during a building inspection with students following along and learning about the big project right on their own campus.

