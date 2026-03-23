Two big winning lottery tickets, including a $1M The Pick jackpot, drawn at Peoria Fry's Food stores

PEORIA, AZ — Two lucky Arizona residents won big lottery prizes on Saturday and bought their tickets at two different Fry's Food stores in Peoria.

At the Fry's at 74th Avenue and Cactus Road, someone won $1 million in The Pick Jackpot and at the Fry's at 90th Avenue and Olive, a lucky person won $50,000 in the Powerball.

Both tickets remain unclaimed.

Saturday’s winning The Pick numbers were 6,14,22,30,32 and 38.

The next The Pick drawing is Monday, March 23, with an estimated jackpot of $1 million.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were 12,28,36,41,59 with Power Play number 2.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, March 23, with an estimated jackpot of $133 million.