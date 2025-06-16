Police look for suspect in deadly stabbing of 80-year-old Peoria man

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are asking the community for help while they work to solve the case of a man who was stabbed to death in his home last month.

Officers were first called to a home near 87th and Peoria avenues around 7 p.m. on May 13 for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 80-year-old Robert Schelb Jr., with multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Schelb was killed sometime between 7 p.m. the day before and 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. If you have any details regarding this incident, contact Detective Thompson at 623-773-8976 or Kaylee.thompson@peoriaaz.gov. You may also reach out to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS 480-948-6377.