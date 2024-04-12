Peoria School Board addresses community concerns after arrest of HS basketball coach

PEORIA, AZ — Community members packed the Peoria Unified School District board meeting Thursday.

The meeting comes one day after the Peoria High School boy's basketball coach, Patrick Batillo, was arrested. Batillo is a Suns superfan known by many as "Mr. ORNG".

On Wednesday, court documents said he was accused of using Snapchat to contact at least one male student, offering them money in exchange for sexually explicit videos and pictures.

Another teacher, Holly Holgate, was also arrested. According to Peoria Police, one of the victims told her about the inappropriate messages. Police said instead of reporting the allegations to the school, she told Battillo who allegedly left campus.

School District Governing Board Members, including the Superintendent, addressed the arrests.

"I want to emphasize that our district is fully cooperating with law enforcement partners and their investigation," said PUSD Supt. Kenneth Somers. "And we will work tirelessly and collaboratively towards the safety and well-being of our students."

Community members filled almost every seat and many stepped up to call for action.

"We need to set an example that it’s not okay to abuse children," said one community member.

"It may be that we need a full investigation at that high school or maybe in general as people are speaking tonight," said another.

The board members denied ABC15's request for an interview.

The district said both employees are on leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

ABC15 did send more questions to Peoria Police. They said they are working on a response.

