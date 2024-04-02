Cartwright School District employee arrested after allegedly exposing himself at Dutch Bros drive-thru

PEORIA, AZ — An employee with the Cartwright School District in Peoria has been arrested for alleged sex crimes.

Peoria police officials say 26-year-old Brock Higgins was arrested after he exposed himself to a 17-year-old Dutch Bros. worker on Saturday.

Officials say the incident happened near 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road just before 10 a.m.

Higgins was taken into custody on Sunday at his home.

Victor Hugo Rodriguez, executive director of public relations for Cartwright School District provided the following statement to ABC15:

"The Cartwright School District learned today that a district office employee, Brock Higley, was arrested by local law enforcement authorities in Peoria related to an alleged incident happening this past weekend and unrelated to his work duties in our school district. The employee is not assigned to work duties in any school or classroom. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation by the District and local authorities. The safety and security of Cartwright students is the district's top priority."

The investigation remains ongoing, it is unknown if there were any other victims.