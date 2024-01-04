Phoenix PD investigating 'inappropriate relationship' by north Phoenix high school teacher

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating allegations of "inappropriate actions" by a north Phoenix high school teacher.

Police say 50-year-old Ernesto Moncada-Cota is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of his students.

Moncada-Cota is a teacher at Arizona Conservatory for Arts and Academics near Interstate 17 and Bell Road.

On Tuesday, police were called to the school after school administrators were made aware of the possibility of inappropriate conduct.

Later in the day, Moncada-Cota was taken into custody.

He is facing multiple felony charges, including sexual misconduct with a minor.

Police do not believe that Moncada-Cota was involved with any other students other than the victim.

ACAA released the following statement to ABC15:

"Over the weekend our school was made aware of allegations that included inappropriate actions by a teacher on the ACAA Secondary campus. We always take the health, safety, and overall well-being of students as a top priority. Once we learned of the allegations, the individual in question was immediately removed from having any contact with students and the local authorities were notified. We have cooperated fully with Phoenix Police Department and their ongoing investigation. In addition, we will have additional resources for student and staff support, as needed."