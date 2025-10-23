1 dead, 1 injured following rollover crash near Lake Pleasant Thursday afternoon

PEORIA, AZ — A woman has died and another person is injured following a rollover crash near Lake Pleasant.

On Thursday afteroon, DPS and Peoria police were called to State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Road for a crash.

Officials say the crash involved two vehicles with only the driver in each.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Peoria police officials.

State Route 74 is closed in both directions from 87th Avenue and New River Road until further notice.

Details of what caused the crash remain under investigation.

No other details have been provided at this time.