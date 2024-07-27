Watch Now
Multiple departments battle barn fire at Hickman Family Farms near Tonopah

No people were hurt, it's not clear how many chickens were in the building that caught fire
Hickman Farms Fire 7-27-24
TONOPAH, AZ — Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at Hickman Family Farms outside of Tonopah on Saturday morning.

Arizona Fire & Medical Authority officials say they were called to the fire in a barn just after 5:15 a.m.

Hickman Farms Fire 2 7-27-24

Firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to first alarm to bring in more resources to fight the blaze.

No people have been hurt in the fire, but authorities say there were chickens in the barn.

It's not clear how many chickens were in the barn or if they are okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

