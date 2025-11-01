MCSO works to curb illegal target shooting in the West Valley, families concerned about the ongoing problem

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — It is an issue ABC15 has been following for a year: families living near the Gila and Agua Fria river bottoms in the West Valley say the sound of rapid gunfire has become a disturbing part of daily life.

Yvonne Schuster describes sleepless weekends and constant fear after stray bullets were reported striking a home late last year.

“You don’t want your kids to think that’s the new norm,” she said, adding that the problem appears to be picking up again.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office continues to patrol the area, joined by Avondale Police, Goodyear Police, and Arizona Game and Fish.

Sgt. Trent Loveless says illegal target shooting and late-night parties increase risks for families nearby. Deputies have found fresh shell casings, tire tracks, and other evidence of trespassing during regular patrols, using barriers, citations, and night-vision technology to help curb the problem.

Avondale Police report 482 arrests near the river bottoms since May 2024, including 66 in just the past three months.

“This is our home, where we raise our kids,” Schuster said, holding back tears. “It would mean the world for it to stop.”

Watch ABC15’s ride-along with MCSO as they work to address illegal target shooting in the player above.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.