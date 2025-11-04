Maricopa County set to discuss massive rail hub this week

WITTMANN, AZ — While community members continue to voice concerns, Maricopa County leaders will discuss the next steps for a $3.2 billion BNSF railway hub Northwest of the Valley.

The county board of supervisors could look at potentially changing the zoning and comprehensive plan designation of BNSF land off US 60 near Wittmann, a move that is highly criticized by people who would be surrounded by the project on three sides, like Laura Deaver.

“My daughter and I talked the other day, and we won't stop fighting,” Deaver said. “We have horses everywhere. We have just a quiet life, and it would be so different if this project came in.”

The rail company said its project could support up to 50,000 direct or indirect jobs statewide, as well as generate more than $250 million in state and local tax dollars.

Raoul Sada, the president of the Northwest Valley Chamber, called the project “transformative.”

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“This rail project is the equivalent of seven Super Bowls every year,” Sada said. “This is a major economic development activity for the Northwest Valley, and I would argue for Arizona in general."

Last month, 18 chambers of commerce penned a letter of support for the logistics hub.

Meanwhile, nearby municipalities like Surprise have pushed back, citing similar community concerns over traffic impacts.

Wickenburg town leaders discussed the railway hub on Monday but did not take an official stance.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will meet on Wednesday Morning.