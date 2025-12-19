American Airlines expands Phoenix hub with new flights to smaller US markets

American Airlines, the largest commercial airline that operates in Arizona, announced several new destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Texas, Montana and the Midwest.

The Dallas-based airline announced it will start flying to Abilene and McAllen in Texas; Bozeman and Kalispell in Montana; Rapid City, South Dakota; and Lincoln, Nebraska starting in 2026.

The two flights to Texas will operate year-round on an Embraer E175 jet and will have a daily flight between Sky Harbor and the two cities. The McAllen flight is set to start on May 21 and the Abilene route will launch on June 4.

