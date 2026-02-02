Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Phoenix Boys Choir wins Grammy Award

The group of boys won Best Score Soundtrack for a video game.
Grammy Awards
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Boys Choir won a Grammy in Sunday's awards presentation.

The group of boys won Best Score Soundtrack for a video game.

Their song is featured in the game "Sword of the Sea."

Founded in 1947, the Phoenix Boys Choir offers training in voice, music theory, and performance for boys aged 7 to 18.

Each year, the Choir offers a full season of concert performances, offering a wide repertoire from classical to popular selections.

They record CDs, participate in music festivals, sing with other professional groups and even host touring choirs.

