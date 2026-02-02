Two adults arrested after their children found in 'horrific' living conditions in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Two people have been arrested and are facing charges in connection with an abuse case in which their children were found living in "horrific" conditions in Glendale.

On January 29, Glendale police responded to an apartment near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after a caller reported seeing a naked child in the window.

The caller told police he was concerned because he was familiar with the apartment and had never seen children there before. Glendale police officials say this call prompted a wellfare check.

WATCH: Glendale police announce the arrests during a Monday news conference

When officers arrived, they made contact with the 36-year-old mother. During this visit, they identified two children, ages 4 and 6.

Police describe the living conditions as "extremely unsanitary," and say one of the children was non-verbal while the second was minimally-verbal.

Officers noticed widespread feces in all parts of the home, including on the floors, ceiling and bedding where the children slept. There were also unsafe electrical conditions. Police also say the children were living in cage-like conditions that had zip-ties that needed to be cut.

According to Glendale police, multiple firearms were located in the home, including in the area where the children slept.

While speaking with the mother, she reportedly told officers the children have not seen a doctor since birth. Later, the 41-year-old father confirmed the children had never seen a doctor and also never attended school or had any form of education.

ABC15 has chosen not to identify the suspects at this time in an effort to protect the identity of the children.

Both children were removed from the home and given a medical evaluation. Following the evaluation, police say the children had no serious conditions. They were handed over to the Department of Child Services.

The parents were arrested and booked into jail on charges of child abuse. They are being held in jail on a $25,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.