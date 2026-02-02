Hadrian opens huge automated military, aerospace products factory in East Valley

MESA, AZ — A California-based startup that focuses on automated manufacturing for the aerospace and defense industries rolled out its $200 million factory in Mesa, where it expects to create 350 new jobs, with some of those roles filled with the help of local incentives.

Hadrian on Thursday celebrated the opening of “Factory 3,” a 290,000-square-foot large-scale manufacturing facility in The Cubes at Mesa Gateway at 10101 E. Pecos Road, attended by Gov. Katie Hobbs and other elected officials and industry partners. The project had been in the works for months.

Production is already underway at the facility, which makes precision components for missiles, jets, rockets and other munitions for the aerospace and defense industries. The facility also serves as a key node in Hadrian’s growing national footprint, according to the company.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.