Japanese semiconductor supplier plans Ahwatukee expansion

The new Shin-Etsu MicroSi facility would include 13,718 square feet of warehouse space and 3,464 square feet of office space
PHOENIX — Semiconductor supplier Shin-Etsu MicroSi is planning to expand its operations in Ahwatukee.

The company is going through the rezoning process to make way for a 17,182 square-foot industrial flex building near the northwest corner of Elliot Road and I-10. It already operates two other facilities in that business park, where the company is headquartered.

The Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee recommended approval for the rezoning request during a Jan. 26 meeting, which will now head to the City of Phoenix’s Planning Commission on Feb. 5.

The new Shin-Etsu MicroSi facility would include 13,718 square feet of warehouse space and 3,464 square feet of office space, according to a staff report. LGE Design Build is listed as the project’s architect.

