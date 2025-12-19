Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Casa Grande cream cheese plant closing as parent company sets asset sale

A German-owned cream cheese and dairy manufacturer is shutting down its Casa Grande facility and laying off 83 workers.

Franklin Foods Inc. — a subsidiary of Germany-based Hochland Group — confirmed the layoffs in a Dec. 5 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, also known as a WARN letter. Under the WARN Act, employers with 100 or more full-time workers are required under federal law to give a 60-day notice before the closure of a plant or mass layoff.

The Casa Grande facility at 1221 W. Gila Bend Highway will be permanently closed “as part of the company’s expected [asset] sale,” according to the WARN notice. That facility was built in 1995 and purchased by Franklin Foods in 2018 for $9.17 million, according to Pinal County records. Franklin Foods was acquired by German-based cheese company Hochland in 2017.

