BNSF's $3.2B railway hub gains support from Arizona chambers amid local opposition

Over a dozen Arizona cities’ Chamber of Commerce organizations signed on to show their support for BNSF Railway’s proposed $3.2 billion railway hub northwest of Phoenix while it faces opposition from residents and some Valley lawmakers.

The coalition of chambers signed a joint letter of support they are sending to Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors, which is expected to vote in early November on rezoning BNSF-owned land in unincorporated Maricopa County near Wittmann for the rail hub.

The letter touts the “transformational” nature of the project, which would be an intermodal and logistics hub for warehousing and manufacturing users where goods are transferred between train and truck. It would also be one of the largest in the country, according to the letter.

