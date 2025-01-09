Laveen composting facility shuts down after lawsuit settlement with Maricopa County

LAVEEN, AZ — A mulching facility in Laveen is shutting down for good after a lawsuit was filed by Maricopa County.

ABC15 has been following this story since last year and has heard from many residents who complained of the smell coming from the facility.

On Thursday, Maricopa County announced the facility, located near 27th Avenue and Dobbins Road, is shutting down operations per a court settlement.

The county first filed a legal complaint against the company, Growers Market, on December 18.

The settlement means the company is prohibited from operating a composting facility on the property. The company also consented to a list of stringent county stipulations to put an end to the business's operations and removal of the offending materials.

"This settlement is a big win for Laveen community members," said Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5. "This business could have continued operating for months while we waited around for court hearings to be scheduled. Instead, we took complaints seriously, took action to hold this business responsible, and prioritized results."

The property must be vacated by March 1, according to the settlement.

