Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsLaveen News

Actions

County files legal action against Laveen composting facility over foul smell complaints

County claims the facility has violated its cease and desist order to stop operations
A composting facility that has been the subject of numerous complaints in a Laveen neighborhood has been fined as people living nearby continue to deal with a “nightmare.”
Posted
and last updated

LAVEEN, AZ — Maricopa County filed a legal complaint Wednesday night against the operator of a Laveen composting facility.

Since the summer, ABC15 has been covering dozens of complaints surrounding an ongoing foul smell coming from the area of 32nd Avenue and Dobbins Road.

After a Zoom hearing on November 5, a county judgment found the property violated a zoning ordinance for running the business in a rural area, without proper agricultural exemption permits.

Operator Neal Brooks was then given a "cease and desist" order to abandon the business no later than March 10.

RELATED: Neighbors complain to ABC15 about bad smell coming from Laveen facility

In a legal complaint filed Wednesday, the county said the defendants chose not to abide by the order and to incur the fines.

The complaint states that a neighbor observed and videotaped mulch being dumped on the property, which went on for several days.

Watch previous ABC15 coverage of this story in the player above

In early December, the county contacted ‘AZ Green Guys’ where Brooks admitted to bringing additional material on-site, which the county explained violated the November order.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Days later, a neighbor observed and videotaped a load of what appeared to be drywall being dumped onto the property.

The legal filing states complaints about the composting business are daily with Maricopa County air quality receiving over 770 to date, the development department receiving more than 55 to date, and environmental services receiving more than 50 to date.

The county alleges that the mulching operation has continued even after the November judgment, and the county asks the court to enforce the cease and desist.

A court hearing will take place on January 7 to decide what moves are next. ABC15 will follow that court hearing and bring you any updates.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen