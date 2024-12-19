County files legal action against Laveen composting facility over foul smell complaints

LAVEEN, AZ — Maricopa County filed a legal complaint Wednesday night against the operator of a Laveen composting facility.

Since the summer, ABC15 has been covering dozens of complaints surrounding an ongoing foul smell coming from the area of 32nd Avenue and Dobbins Road.

After a Zoom hearing on November 5, a county judgment found the property violated a zoning ordinance for running the business in a rural area, without proper agricultural exemption permits.

Operator Neal Brooks was then given a "cease and desist" order to abandon the business no later than March 10.

In a legal complaint filed Wednesday, the county said the defendants chose not to abide by the order and to incur the fines.

The complaint states that a neighbor observed and videotaped mulch being dumped on the property, which went on for several days.

In early December, the county contacted ‘AZ Green Guys’ where Brooks admitted to bringing additional material on-site, which the county explained violated the November order.

Days later, a neighbor observed and videotaped a load of what appeared to be drywall being dumped onto the property.

The legal filing states complaints about the composting business are daily with Maricopa County air quality receiving over 770 to date, the development department receiving more than 55 to date, and environmental services receiving more than 50 to date.

The county alleges that the mulching operation has continued even after the November judgment, and the county asks the court to enforce the cease and desist.

A court hearing will take place on January 7 to decide what moves are next. ABC15 will follow that court hearing and bring you any updates.