Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsGoodyear News

Actions

White Castle to open third AZ location in Goodyear near I-10 and McDowell Rd

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 8 a.m. near I-10 and McDowell Road on June 11
A line of people were let into Arizona's first White Castle Wednesday morning for the grand opening.
White Castle food (handout)
Posted at 3:55 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 19:25:19-04

GOODYEAR, AZ — A third White Castle location is set to finally open in the West Valley. The grand opening is set for June 11 in Goodyear.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 8 a.m. near I-10 and McDowell Road.

White Castle first opened a location in Scottsdale near Loop 101 and Via de Ventura in October 2019.

A second location opened on November 2023 in Tempe near I-10 and Warner Road.

Members of the Cravers Hall of Fame and White Castle family members will be attendance along with an appearance by White Castle's Town Crier.

The Solid Rock Foundation, a local charity, will also be honored and celebrated during the opening as they open a new location in Goodyear as well.

Hours of operation for opening day are from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Regular business hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

More Things to Do stories:
Slick City Action Park in Peoria, Arizona.

Things To Do

Slick City: indoor waterless slide park to open in Arizona

Nicole Gutierrez
2:51 PM, May 28, 2024
American Flag

Things To Do

Memorial Day events around the Valley

abc15.com staff
6:08 AM, May 27, 2024
Summer Concerts at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

Things To Do

The lineup to the free concerts taking place at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

Nicole Gutierrez
5:36 PM, May 24, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo