White Castle to open third AZ location in Goodyear near I-10 and McDowell Rd

GOODYEAR, AZ — A third White Castle location is set to finally open in the West Valley. The grand opening is set for June 11 in Goodyear.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 8 a.m. near I-10 and McDowell Road.

White Castle first opened a location in Scottsdale near Loop 101 and Via de Ventura in October 2019.

A second location opened on November 2023 in Tempe near I-10 and Warner Road.

Members of the Cravers Hall of Fame and White Castle family members will be attendance along with an appearance by White Castle's Town Crier.

The Solid Rock Foundation, a local charity, will also be honored and celebrated during the opening as they open a new location in Goodyear as well.

Hours of operation for opening day are from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Regular business hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.