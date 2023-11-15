White Castle set to open its newest location later this month in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — White Castle, known for its square sliders, has just announced the opening date for its second Valley location!

The new location will be in Tempe at the Emerald Center near Interstate 10 and Warner Road [8755 S. Jewel St.]. The Tempe restaurant is set to open on Tuesday, November 28.

To start, the location will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. There will be a 60-slider maximum at the location.

White Castle representatives told ABC15 that the new location would create 70 new jobs.

White Castle's first location in Arizona opened in Scottsdale in 2019, near Loop 101 and Via de Ventura.

