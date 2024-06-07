WATCH: ABC15 takes a ride-along with Goodyear Fire Department amid extreme heat

GOODYEAR, AZ — On this ABC15 Weather Action Day, ABC15 took a ride-along with the Goodyear Fire Department to see what crews experience in Arizona's extreme heat.

For the first time in 2024, an Excessive Heat Warning was issued Wednesday — the first of three this week — and temperatures are expected to be hotter than average this summer. On Thursday, Phoenix saw record-breaking temperatures, measuring 113° at Sky Harbor.

Between house fires, mountain rescues, and other heat-related calls, first responders see it all.

