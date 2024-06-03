Watch Now
WHAT TO EXPECT: First 110s of 2024 forecasted this week!

Much of Arizona is under heat alerts for Wednesday through Friday
It will be hot today, but it will also be the coolest day of the coming week! Heat alerts are in place later this week as the hottest weather of the year so far is expected to move into the Valley.
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 03, 2024

PHOENIX — It's prime heat season in the desert as the first 110s of 2024 are likely this week!

Phoenix is expected to hit 110 degrees for the first time this year by Wednesday afternoon.

On average, Phoenix tends to see its first 110-degree day around June 11th.

The earliest on record was May 8, 1989.

There's also a chance the Valley could break record highs this week.

The forecast for Thursday calls for a high of 113 degrees, which would break the previous record high of 111 degrees set back in 2016.

With dangerously hot temperatures anticipated later this week, an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Mohave County, while Excessive Heat Watches have been issued for the Valley and much of Arizona beginning Wednesday. We could see this upgraded to a warning as those days get closer.

This means Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as major risks for heat-related illnesses ramp up, especially for those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Now is the time to prepare yourself and your family for the excessive heat.

Stay hydrated, limit time outdoors between 10 am and 6 pm, take breaks from the heat, and never leave kids or pets in hot cars.

