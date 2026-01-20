Investigation opened into Goodyear police's evidence handling

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear police confirmed to ABC15 on Tuesday that their department has asked for an independent investigation into their Property and Evidence Bureau after concerns about their management of evidence came up in court.

The department did not provide details about what type of concerns they had, but a spokesperson sent an ABC15 reporter the following statement:

"We are aware of concerns raised regarding our Property and Evidence Bureau that came to light during a recent trial. Once those concerns were identified, the department took immediate action to address them.

We have requested the Chandler Police Department conduct an independent administrative investigation to identify and correct any issues. In addition, we will be hiring an independent external firm to conduct a comprehensive audit of our property and evidence in its entirety, as well as our processes.

Because these reviews are ongoing, we will not be providing additional details at this time. It’s a priority for the Goodyear Police Department to be held to the highest standards in handling evidence because accuracy, accountability, and public trust are essential to justice.”

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office also confirmed to ABC15 that Goodyear PD has notified MCAO of the investigation, but said it is too early to tell what, if any, impact it will have on cases they are prosecuting.