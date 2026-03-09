Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead in central Phoenix canal

The body of 42-year-old Alex Fleming was found near 28th Street and McDowell Road on Friday morning
PHOENIX — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a central Phoenix canal on Friday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 28th Street and McDowell Road just after 7:45 a.m. for an unknown trouble call.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman.

The woman, identified as 42-year-old Alex Fleming, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, as police say the body had "signs of trauma."

Anyone with information about Fleming's death is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

