Gas prices topping $4 a gallon in the Valley

PHOENIX — According to AAA, fuel prices in Arizona have surged sharply in recent days, with statewide averages increasing nearly 20 percent since recent U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran sent global oil prices higher.

The spike is already being felt by drivers and businesses that rely on fuel every day. At the Diner on Wheels food truck, owner Shelly Heisner says rising fuel prices impact nearly every part of her business.

“Everything on this burger has to be separately bought and transported, it’s just like, fuel fuel fuel,” Heisner said. “It costs fuel for me to get out here. Everything about this burger relies on fuel.”

Fuel is needed not only to drive the diesel truck to pop-up locations around the Valley, but also to power generators that run the kitchen equipment. Heisner says rising fuel prices are also pushing up the cost of ingredients.

“At the restaurant depot or restaurant supplies, that goes straight up,” she said. “I’ll go in one day, lettuce is $30 for a case, now it’s $60 for a case.”

According to AAA, Arizona currently has the seventh-highest average gas prices in the country. Rising global oil prices are a major factor. When markets closed Friday, crude oil had climbed past $90 per barrel, pushing fuel prices higher across the United States.

Auto experts say drivers can take a few steps to improve fuel efficiency while prices remain high.

In addition to going easy on the accelerator and making sure your tire pressure is correct, Andrew Zanazzi with Birdwell Automotive Center says one common mistake is waiting too long to fill up.

“Do not go all the way to empty,” Zanazzi said. “Not only are you at risk of running into a problem later, but you don’t want it to be too dry, so I recommend filling up at about one quarter of a tank.”

Keeping tires properly inflated, avoiding aggressive acceleration, and maintaining steady speeds can also help reduce fuel use.

While prices are rising quickly, Arizona is still below the record highs seen in 2022, when gas prices climbed above $5 per gallon during a global energy spike. For businesses like Heisner’s, the hope is that prices stabilize before they are forced to raise their own.

“Fuel is a huge impact on our business,” she said. “Hopefully, we don’t have to push it on to our customers if we can get it under control.”

Drivers looking to save money can use ABC15’s interactive gas price map to find the lowest prices near them across the Valley.