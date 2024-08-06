Goodyear SAU officers back on the job after collective resignation last week

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear police officers that are on their Special Assignment Unit are back on their additional duties Tuesday.

It comes after the officers assigned to the unit collectively resigned last week to dispute a compensation issue.

Goodyear police released the following statement Tuesday:

"We are pleased to share that the Goodyear Police Department's Special Assignment Unit (SAU) is back in service after a brief pause to address a compensation issue. Through communication and collaborative efforts with leadership, the SAU members have returned to their SAU duties as work continues to address their compensation concerns. Public safety was never compromised during this period.

We value the dedication and hard work of all Goodyear police officers and are committed to maintaining a positive and supportive work environment where every employee feels valued and heard. The Goodyear Police Department remains focused on the safety and well-being of our community, protecting the community, and supporting its employees."

SAU teams operate the same as a SWAT team, responding to high-risk search warrants, barricade situations, and other instances where specialized negotiators are needed.

Police say its SAU is an extra duty and the members of the team will otherwise continue full-time duties with the police department.