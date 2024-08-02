Goodyear police SAU members collectively resign amid compensation dispute, department says

GOODYEAR, AZ — Goodyear Police Department says it is working to rectify a compensation dispute that led to a collective resignation of its Special Assignments Unit on Thursday.

The department said Friday that on August 1, SAU members “collectively submitted a letter of resignation due to a compensation dispute.”

SAU teams operate the same as a SWAT team, responding to high-risk search warrants, barricade situations, and other instances where specialized negotiators are needed.

Police say its SAU is an extra duty and the members of the team will otherwise continue full-time duties with the police department.

“These circumstances do not pose any new or additional risk to the community,” the department told ABC15.

“We respect our employees' right to express their grievances and are dedicated to finding a resolution that honors both their rights and our commitment to the community. We believe in fair and respectful treatment for all employees and are addressing this in a reasonable manner. We aim to resolve the situation while continuing to provide superior service to the people of Goodyear.”

ABC15 has learned that the department is working to address the concerns of those involved.

Read the full release from the department below:

"On Thursday, August 1, 2024, members of the Goodyear Police Department's Special Assignment Unit (SAU) collectively submitted a letter of resignation due to a compensation dispute. While SAU is an extra duty, all members will continue their regular full-time duties with the police department. These circumstances do not pose any new or additional risk to the community. We respect our employees' right to express their grievances and are dedicated to finding a resolution that honors both their rights and our commitment to the community. We believe in fair and respectful treatment for all employees and are addressing this in a reasonable manner. We aim to resolve the situation while continuing to provide superior service to the people of Goodyear. Department leadership is actively working with the affected employees to address their concerns. We recognize the importance of open communications and are committed to listening, understanding, and responding to the issues raised. Our goal is to maintain a positive and supportive work environment where every employee feels valued and heard. We have taken steps to ensure our community continues to receive the high standard of service they are accustomed to. Officers of the Goodyear Police Department work tirelessly to ensure that our community feels safe in their homes and businesses. Their dedication is the cornerstone of the trust, and respect granted to us by the community. The Goodyear Police Department remains committed to serving our community, with the safety and well-being of our residents as our top priority every day."