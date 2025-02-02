Veteran's housing project breaks ground in Glendale

A project years in the making to house homeless veterans broke ground in Glendale on Saturday.

The groundbreaking comes after years of planning by federal, state, and local lawmakers to bring the 50-home veteran village to the Valley.

Arizona veterans from across the state, and across generations came out for the ceremony, hailing it as a step to make sure those who served our country have a place to call home.

“The veterans that were getting out during Vietnam, Korea, or World War Two, were pushed off on the streets," Don Nelson, an Arizona veteran said. "They said thanks for your service and have a nice life.”

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers, and his council, helped bring this village to the Valley by going around and getting the necessary funding and land so the Veterans Community Project could be built. The work is now paving the way for homeless veterans in Arizona to get another chance.

“It helps give them a place to grow, a place to start," Ken Kovach said.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates there are nearly 1,000 homeless veterans in Arizona. Vets say this groundbreaking should be just the beginning of helping their community.

“This is a great start forward for helping veterans today,” Nelson said.

You can donate to help this project here.