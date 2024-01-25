Glendale moves forward with tiny homes for at-risk veterans

GLENDALE, AZ — Plans for a tiny home village for veterans are moving forward in Glendale.

A dirt lot off 63rd and Grand avenues will soon bring new life for 50 veterans struggling to find housing.

“The whole idea is to give them a place to feel safe a place where they can keep their head dry,” said Glendale mayor Jerry Weiers. “I think this can be one of the one of the most beautiful places that we have”

On Tuesday, city leaders adopted an interlocal agreement with Maricopa County to make the dream a reality.

The plan is to partner with the Veterans Community Project which has already completed multiple villages in cities across the country that feature mini-homes and community space.

“With wraparound services, we do it in an 85% positive transition rate,” Veterans Community Project president of national expansion Jason Kander said. “Which is pretty well unprecedented in the world of moving people out of homelessness and into permanent housing.”

Director of Maricopa County Human Services Jacqueline Edwards said the homes are just one part of the overall services planned for the temporary residents.

“It's not just the housing unit, and to put a roof over someone's head, it's the connection of services. At this location, they will also be receiving intensive case management services,” Edwards said. “It’s expected that veterans stay there about a year and a half until they move on since it is just transitional housing.”

The project sits right next to the VFW Post 1433 Sandy Coor.

Veteran and post commander Stephen Franklin said it would be an honor to give back to the 50 veterans next door.

“I'm one of those veterans that struggled with finding a house and things of that nature. I was disabled when I got out,” Franklin said. “Our motto here is nobody does more for veterans than veterans. And this gives us the opportunity to branch out and do more service work for them.”

The entire project is expected to cost more than $15 million, and Glendale is providing nearly $4 million with the lot. Maricopa County is pitching in $3 million of American Rescue Plan Funds and the state is giving an additional $3 million.

That leaves an additional $5 million in outside funding needed. Mayor Weiers said he’s already received interest from individuals looking to pitch into the project.

Planning is ongoing and construction is expected to start next year.