Glendale plans to offer 50 cottage-style homes to veterans

GLENDALE, AZ — The city of Glendale will soon have a new housing option for some Valley veterans. City leaders have proposed to build 50 cottage-style homes.

The proposal is one step closer to a final vote.

The homes are set to be built near 63rd and Grand avenues and will be made possible through a partnership.

Adding more homes for veterans is a point of emphasis for Glendale’s mayor.

"It's something I have been thinking about for an awful long time,” said Mayor Jerry Weiers.

Last year while in Kansas City, Mayor Weiers learned about the Veteran's Community Project. The program, he says, provides shelter and dignity.

On May 23, the Glendale City Council approved plans to re-zone the area near 63rd and Grand avenues to eventually put in 50 cottage-style homes.

"It's available to anybody that ever signed that dotted line, whether they served for two hours or for 20 years,” said Mayor Weiers.

Veterans will need to only show their discharge paperwork, DD214, and commit to the program to help them transition.

"Everybody has different needs and specific things they have to do in order to get their lives back together. So, there are counselors who will work with them,” added Mayor Weiers.

The project is estimated to cost $20 million. The mayor says the funding would come from a variety of sources.

Next to the nearly 8-acre site is the Sandy Coor VFW Post 1433.

"As Commander of the VFW, I am all for this. The purpose of the VFW is to help veterans,” said VFW Post Commander Stephen Franklin.

Commander Franklin is encouraging his post's leadership team to approve a plan to donate the post's back parking lot for a community center next door.

"It's giving us another avenue of approach for veterans to come in here to get help with their disability claims,” said Franklin.

The mayor says the cottages would help them transition into a better life and would be free to them, but it is not designed to keep those living there long-term.

"This isn't a massive 1,800 square foot home. These are tiny homes. They're designed to put a roof over your head, provide safety, give you a kitchen a shower, toilet, and bed,” added Mayor Weiers.

The mayor expects a final vote on the project and to break ground before the end of the year.