Plans for demolition of beloved Glendale library put on pause after pushback

GLENDALE, AZ — The City of Glendale is halting plans to demolish Velma Teague Library after fierce community push-back.

The Velma Teague Library has stood in Glendale’s Murphy Park for more than 50 years. In fact, residents say there has been a library here since 1917.

"It's not just Glendale, it's Gilbert, it's Phoenix, it's all over where historic buildings are being taken down and demolished to build for the growth that we have coming into the state," said Julia Taggart, a concerned citizen, when ABC15 first covered this story last year.

Community members spoke out at Murphy Park on Monday afternoon to share the importance of continued advocacy for the historic site. Councilmember Lupe Conchas was also at the event to show support for saving the library.

